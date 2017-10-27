Letter: Watts will keep Kennewick moving forward

Christy Watts – the Right Candidate
Do you like the direction taken by the city of Kennewick? Are you excited about the development of Kennewick and its positive partnership with the Port of Kennewick for the Columbia Drive Wine Village and the development of Vista Field?
If Kennewick is going in the right direction, Christy Watts is your candidate for City Council Position 4. Christy is an independent thinker who is a great team player. She will promote, not obstruct. She is a champion of collaboration and partnership. Christy will make our city a more inclusive community and will provide the energy and perspective to make the very promising plans of the city of Kennewick into reality.
Join me in electing Christy Watts to the Kennewick City Council. She is the right person at the right time.
Ed Frost, Kennewick
