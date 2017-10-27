Letters to the Editor

Letter: Maloney is the council candidate Pasco deserves

October 27, 2017 4:23 PM

I spent 34 years working for the Pasco School District, and I know what a difference a passionate advocate can make for our children and community.

Craig Maloney is the right choice in City Council District 6 for the citizens of Pasco. Craig has shown his dedication by co-founding the Pasco Taco Crawl and raising over $12,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

I have known Craig and his wife to work together for many years on behalf of our community. I have witnessed Craig’s genuine enthusiasm for and dedication to all of Pasco’s citizens. He is passionate about our community and committed to enhancing Pasco’s diverse strengths to continue to improve our quality of life.

Craig believes that the city council can play a big role in creating an inclusive and healthy community, from supporting the education system for its children to expanding living-wage economic opportunities for its graduates and residents. Craig is running for the right reasons; he is truly committed to improving Pasco.

Please vote for Craig Maloney for Pasco City Council District 6. We deserve his leadership.

Saundra Hill, Pasco

