Letter: Don’t be fooled; Link deserves a ‘yes’ vote

Fake news is a reality and while its disturbing, it has become an effective tool used by some to distract from the facts.
Here are the facts: We need to double the size of the Three Rivers Convention Center to compete with neighboring markets. Our Toyota Center is 30 years old and in dire need of renovation. This community has repeatedly stated it wants and needs a world-class performance theatre. To do this correctly, we need to address the parking challenges for the entire campus.
A vote “yes“ by Kennewick voters on Proposition 17-4 solves these problems with one project at a cost of a few cupcakes a year, and those costs will be shared by all those who shop and visit Kennewick.
Don’t be misled. Don’t make decisions based on fear of the future as some community members are promoting. This is the economic engine needed to drive us into the future.
Join me in voting “approve” for Proposition 17-4.
Eric Van Winkle, Kennewick, Chair-Citizens for the LINK Entertainment Center Committee
