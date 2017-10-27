Letter: Pasco school bond a great deal, even on fixed income

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, I understand concerns with supporting the Pasco school bond. Taxes are a struggle to us all. However the burden (and responsibility) of building schools is not as expensive as we’re led to believe.
Using state tax tables, I calculate the bond will increase my bill approximately $50 a year for one year before dropping a dramatic $300 the following year. That’s four dollars a month for only one year, then a savings of $30 each month the following year. What a deal!
Putting things off won’t save money. Matching state funds make this bond a great deal now. If we wait, we lose that matching money, and the tax burden on our community will increase.
The majority of our tax bill has nothing to do with building local schools. On the whole, we are asked to give very little to keep our schools running. Thousands of hours have gone into selecting efficient solutions worth supporting.
Don’t be fooled. The November school bond won’t break your budget even on a fixed income. Don’t let your frustration with other taxes turn you away from supporting what is most important.
Vote “yes” for Pasco Schools.
Susan Wisden, Pasco
