Letter: Middle ground a good place to start building

Where is the middle ground?
Where is the compromise? The political leadership of the left and right offer the most extreme left or right positions. The response to the horrific event in Las Vegas highlights the point.
The left would like to confiscate all firearms. The right would like every type of firearm to be legal and available. I understand the benefit and traditions of target shooting and hunting. I do not see the need or benefit of allowing citizens to have unrestrained access to military-style assault weapons. Law enforcement yes, the common citizen no.
The moderate position is not being discussed. It’s either all or nothing — no firearms or all firearms. I suspect that I am not the only person who would support a ban on having military-style assault weapons available to the general public.
The concern with our elected officials not considering a compromise position is that no action of substance will occur. Both the left and the right will claim they stood their ground. Their sound bites will be broadcast to the nation. They will discuss how they protected the U.S. citizens from the opposition’s point of view.
Yet, nothing will change.
Jim Brower, Kennewick
