Letter: Link tax will hit hardest those who benefit the least

Your point/counter point opinion article that was trying to urge everyone to vote “yes” on the link was a farce! All the writer did was trash talk the writer who was encouraging us to vote “no”!
Our seniors, disabled, vets, minorities and people who’s jobs have been outsourced (all mentioned in his article) are the people who will be forced to pay for The Link and are the members of our community who can least afford to do so. This group is already struggling to survive and will probably never be able to afford to pay the price to get into any events held there. And yet you want to burden them with paying for it?
There is only so much money to go around. Please use our taxes on items necessary for a quality of life that will benefit all of our citizens and not this bit of fluff we have already voted against before. Please vote “no” on The Link.
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
Comments