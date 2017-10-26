Letter: Francik has proven her worth to Pasco council

Rebecca Francik is one of those public servants who gets re-elected for a reason — actually for many reasons.
What I look for in a candidate is commitment, fairness, consistency and a willingness to listen to the views of the entire community she/he represents. Rebecca has proven she has all of those qualities and has shown it over and over again with her calm, reasoned approach to tough, contentious issues. She brings a common sense approach to the Pasco City Council, and the city has grown and prospered under her skilled leadership.
This is a nonpartisan position, and Rebecca has exhibited an ability to listen to opposing views, weigh them carefully, and make decisions solely on their merit. This is an invaluable quality in an elected official, and given the current atmosphere of contentious partisanship, it is more important than ever to retain those voices with a proven record of fairness and impartiality.
I respectfully ask you to join me in re-electing Rebecca Francik to the Pasco City Council, Position 5.
Dick Connolly, Pasco, Retired member of Local 598
