Letter: McKay critical for Kennewick’s development

I support Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council Position 4.
The city of Kennewick needs a person on the council with business, financial and development experience. My family has owned property out in the Southridge area, and it is in the process of being developed — some by my family and some by others that we have sold property to. Bill McKay has provided some consulting on one development, and he has provided financing to one of my projects as well. The project probably wouldn’t have gotten finished without his help.
I know that if I ever need help, he is just a phone call away. The city would benefit greatly from his experience on the city council. City growth only comes from expansion and development, such as mine and others. Why not put someone on the city council who knows something about it, someone who has actually developed property himself and can relate to existing and future businesses because he is a businessman.
We don’t get the opportunity to vote for conservative candidates like Bill McKay very often; don’t miss this opportunity. Please join me in voting for Bill McKay
Stacy Brinkley, Kennewick
Comments