Letter: Buel will keep W. Richland moving forward

When I was elected to the West Richland City Council in 2012 by a deafening majority, I had spent the prior year watching and attending city council meetings to learn more about the members of the council.
Rich Buel is a voice of reason backed with a passion to serve our community. I think that’s why he is elected by council members unanimously each term to serve as our Mayor Pro-tem. Even by Merle, I might add. Rich became a phenomenal mentor and tremendous friend to me when I was a new councilman.
If you want a “no” vote on literally everything, Merle is your guy. I watched Merle vote against paying the city’s bills, against partnering with Kadlec Medical Center to bring a clinic to Bombing Range/Kennedy roads, and against Yokes. Merle lacks a serious vision for our growing city.
Don’t walk us backwards. Stick with a proven leader with vision. Vote for Rich Buel. And while I’m at it, Mayor Gerry and Councilwoman Brown deserve your vote as well.
Never miss a local story.
Ron Hayden, West Richland
Comments