Letter: Link is long-overdue venue Tri-Cities needs

I am very much in favor of The Link.
As a youth living in Richland during the late ’60s and early ’70s, I spent many hours performing in different local productions. Unfortunately, even back then, our community was stymied by the lack of good facilities. The Tri-City community has continued to grow; however, the available venues for performing arts has not.
It is a shame that we have to travel to other cities when our community’s interest in said productions could support them, but we do not have adequate facilities to house them. The Link is a facility that our community undeniably needs! It’s a no-brainer for me. I’m voting for The Link. Please vote in favor of The Link.
Pam McWhorter, Kennewick
