Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link is long-overdue venue Tri-Cities needs

October 26, 2017 1:37 PM

I am very much in favor of The Link.

As a youth living in Richland during the late ’60s and early ’70s, I spent many hours performing in different local productions. Unfortunately, even back then, our community was stymied by the lack of good facilities. The Tri-City community has continued to grow; however, the available venues for performing arts has not.

It is a shame that we have to travel to other cities when our community’s interest in said productions could support them, but we do not have adequate facilities to house them. The Link is a facility that our community undeniably needs! It’s a no-brainer for me. I’m voting for The Link. Please vote in favor of The Link.

Pam McWhorter, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kennedy at Hanford in 1963

    President Kennedy came to Hanford in 1963 for the ceremonial groundbreaking on a steam plant that would allow N Reactor to produce electricity in addition to plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963 15:41

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963
KPD seeks information on pickup driver after hit and run damage 0:24

KPD seeks information on pickup driver after hit and run damage
Scared of clowns? This might be the reason 2:03

Scared of clowns? This might be the reason

View More Video