Letter: Commitment to community makes Watt the right choice

October 26, 2017 1:37 PM

Christy Watts is running for a nonpartisan position on the Kennewick City Council. She is the best person for the job.

This campaign season, some Republicans are trying to make this a partisan race regardless of qualifications.

Christy has given her time for the past 25 years to such worthy endeavors as the Kennewick Block Grant Committee, Columbia Center Rotary, Kennewick’s Boys & Girls Club Arts & Music Center, Columbia Center Rotary Charity Board, Special Olympics, Human Services Coalition, Tri-Cities Chamber Executive Board, chair of Benton & Franklin Counties Continuum of Care, Benton & Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board, chair of Carousel of Dreams, Alliance for Livable and Sustainable Communities, vice chair of Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition, March of Dimes Board, J & S Dreamland Express Board, American Heart Association Board, and United Way fundraising captain.

I choose to vote for someone who demonstrates her commitment to our community.

Katherine Ostrom, Kennewick

