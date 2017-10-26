Letter: Commitment to community makes Watt the right choice

Christy Watts is running for a nonpartisan position on the Kennewick City Council. She is the best person for the job.
This campaign season, some Republicans are trying to make this a partisan race regardless of qualifications.
Christy has given her time for the past 25 years to such worthy endeavors as the Kennewick Block Grant Committee, Columbia Center Rotary, Kennewick’s Boys & Girls Club Arts & Music Center, Columbia Center Rotary Charity Board, Special Olympics, Human Services Coalition, Tri-Cities Chamber Executive Board, chair of Benton & Franklin Counties Continuum of Care, Benton & Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board, chair of Carousel of Dreams, Alliance for Livable and Sustainable Communities, vice chair of Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition, March of Dimes Board, J & S Dreamland Express Board, American Heart Association Board, and United Way fundraising captain.
I choose to vote for someone who demonstrates her commitment to our community.
Katherine Ostrom, Kennewick
