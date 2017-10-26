Letter: Brink the experienced choice for W. Richland

I was very surprised by the Tri-City Herald’s article regarding the two candidates running for Position 6 on West Richland City Council. It is clear Fred Brink is one of the most qualified individuals ever to run for council in our city. Even after summarizing Fred Brink’s wealth of experience and insight, the newspaper supported his opponent, stating a “fresh perspective” would be good.
It is clear to me the Tri-City Herald has no understanding of what West Richland needs. As a longtime resident of our city, I think we need the strong leadership that Fred Brink will provide. He is against the Arena Road pot shop and takes a clear stand on other important matters while his opponent has lived in West Richland for less than two years.
The right vote in this election is for Fred Brink.
Guy Landine, West Richland
