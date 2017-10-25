Letter: Don’t let just 1 issue decide your vote

One-issue voters too often sell candidates short and, unfortunately, frequently get what they wanted, at the expense of electing really capable public servants.
The issue with the Duportail Bridge is a good example. A candidate runs to serve the public, or at least they should be. If they run based on one or two issues or intentionally vague promises, we should be suspicious. Most of the time the particular ’issue’ or promise they champion will be a small part of decisions they have to make in office.
It’s lazy voting — choosing a candidate because they’re anti or pro a voter’s favorite issue. Ask someone why they voted for a particular candidate. Much too often it disappoints me, and that applies to all candidates from president to school board. Intelligent voting may cross political, religious, business and social affiliations, but how many voters really take the time to look at the candidates beyond their affiliations or what they’ve done leading up to their candidacy. What public service have they done in the past?
Take the time and vote wisely this November.
Randall Roberts, Kennewick
