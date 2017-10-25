Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lattin the best choice for a safe community

October 25, 2017 4:43 PM

Elect Ken Lattin for Benton County Sheriff. I have known Ken for over 20 years and have always found him to be a man of integrity. Whether it was in his personal life or within his professional career, Ken is honest in all he does.

Ken understands what it takes to build and sustain a safe community. It takes being tough on crime and violent offenders, while providing support programs for first-time and non-violent offenders to become productive citizens.

Ken understands that crime prevention hinges on the education of our youth. His leadership experience as an influential D.A.R.E. officer equips him to tackle the problems created by gang violence and drug abuse.

Ken is a lifelong resident of Benton County and has been serving his community and fellow citizens for decades. He specializes in working with the public and welcomes community involvement because, collectively, the citizens of Benton County and our law enforcement agencies have the answers to the issues facing our community. His ideas will get results but still treat people with the dignity and respect they deserve, and together we can create a safe community.

Jim and Kendell Millbauer, Kennewick

