Letter: Hatcher pays attention to all of Benton County

I support Jerry Hatcher for Benton County Sheriff.
My wife and I have 11 kids. We are hay and grape farmers in the rural Prosser area and are somewhat isolated. We have concerns that our voice will be heard from the far west end of Benton county.
I have been very impressed the way Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and former Sheriff Steve Keane reached out to concerned citizens in the Prosser area at his “coffee with the Sheriff program” — not just to listen to us but making a point of getting to know us. And this started long before campaign season.
It inspired a group of us from Prosser to go through the Benton County Sheriffs Citizens Academy. What a great experience! I really feel like I understand the high level of competence in the sheriffs department and the scope of their responsibilities. I have learned of Jerry Hatcher’s depth of understanding of the sheriffs department, and that broad experience qualifies him to be the sheriff of our county. I also believe he will protect our individual constitutional rights as much as following the laws and keep our county safe.
Jerry Hatcher is the right guy for the job.
Frank Vermulm, Prosser
