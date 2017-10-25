Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hatcher pays attention to all of Benton County

October 25, 2017 4:43 PM

I support Jerry Hatcher for Benton County Sheriff.

My wife and I have 11 kids. We are hay and grape farmers in the rural Prosser area and are somewhat isolated. We have concerns that our voice will be heard from the far west end of Benton county.

I have been very impressed the way Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and former Sheriff Steve Keane reached out to concerned citizens in the Prosser area at his “coffee with the Sheriff program” — not just to listen to us but making a point of getting to know us. And this started long before campaign season.

It inspired a group of us from Prosser to go through the Benton County Sheriffs Citizens Academy. What a great experience! I really feel like I understand the high level of competence in the sheriffs department and the scope of their responsibilities. I have learned of Jerry Hatcher’s depth of understanding of the sheriffs department, and that broad experience qualifies him to be the sheriff of our county. I also believe he will protect our individual constitutional rights as much as following the laws and keep our county safe.

Jerry Hatcher is the right guy for the job.

Frank Vermulm, Prosser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

    Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute.

6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make 2:01

6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make
Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida
Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with bus 0:46

Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with bus

View More Video