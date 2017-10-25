Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pasco’s road to success lies with Francik

October 25, 2017 4:43 PM

If you have worked with Rebecca Francik as I have, you know she is hard working, pays attention to details, follows up on her commitments, and genuinely cares about the success of every Pasco resident.

My husband and I moved to Pasco because we found a good job and an affordable house in a thriving community with a great road system that takes us to work.

Pasco incomes have risen 12.7 percent since 2012. We are glad we moved to Pasco and want to see its positive growth pattern continue. We appreciate Francik's dogged attention to infrastructure, allowing all sections of our city to thrive. I am voting for Rebecca and I hope you will too.

Elizabeth Wierenga-Lee, Pasco

