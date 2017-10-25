Letter: Williams ready to listen to Richland’s concerns

I will vote for Rhoda Williams for Richland City Council, Position 1.
As a member of the City Council, she would promote an atmosphere of civility. Sometimes when I have attended city council meetings, I have heard those who provide public input being discounted as special interest groups. Often these are concerned residents who are speaking up on issues beneficial to the general public. They are engaged residents who care about their city and want to make it better.
Rhoda would welcome and value input from the public, because she believes that creative solutions flow from an exchange of ideas. One of Rhoda’s areas of concern is urban sprawl. She is open to ideas on how to utilize the vacant buildings in our city. She would like to help develop incentives for new businesses to open in Richland, which includes long-term use of the vacant buildings. Rhoda knows how to listen.
Vote for Rhoda Williams to represent you on the Richland City Council, Position 1.
Amedee Marx, Richland
