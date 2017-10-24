Letters to the Editor

Letter: Best use of ‘the pit’: more parking

October 24, 2017 4:13 PM

I want “the pit” in downtown Richland to be a parking lot.

It needs the dirt poured into the hole, level it, and build a parking lot.

After it is completed it will provide extra parking for the Art in the Park.

Suzanne Speer, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge

    After beating Southridge 12-7 last week, the Kennewick High School football team can reach the postseason by beating Pasco on Thursday and having Southridge lose to Kamiakin.

Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge

Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge 2:25

Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge
Tri-City's Jordan Topping talks about the Americans' upcoming game against Moose Jaw 0:48

Tri-City's Jordan Topping talks about the Americans' upcoming game against Moose Jaw
Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 0:57

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

View More Video