Letter: Best use of ‘the pit’: more parking

I want “the pit” in downtown Richland to be a parking lot.
It needs the dirt poured into the hole, level it, and build a parking lot.
After it is completed it will provide extra parking for the Art in the Park.
Suzanne Speer, Richland
October 24, 2017 4:13 PM
