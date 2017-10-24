Letter: The Link a win on revenue, culture

Let’s do this Kennewick! Get those ballots in the mail in support of The Link, a win-win project for us.
We in Kennewick get to decide if this extraordinary project will happen because it is located in our city. If we vote to approve the Kennewick Public Facilities District’s Proposition 17-4, all who shop in Kennewick will help pay the 0.2 percent sales tax increase, and we know that many of those shoppers are from outside of Kennewick. This is not a property tax! The Link Entertainment Center will pay for itself and generate additional tax revenues to boost our economy, with part of that going to the city of Kennewick for roads, parks, fire and police protection.
I am a proud Kennewick citizen, but I feel that we are light on cultural and entertainment prospects and facilities. The Link will definitely enhance our quality of life here. Please spread the word about the importance of voting. The measure lost by a very small margin last year because many supporters didn’t get their ballots in. Let’s be louder than the naysayers and make this happen. Hope to see you on opening night.
Sharla Marshall, Kennewick
