Letter: Gerry a key cog in growth of W. Richland

West Richland voters should cast their ballot to re-elect Brent Gerry for mayor. I have had the privilege of working with Brent for many years.
I am a member of the Richland School Board, and we had been looking for property for a fourth middle school for many years. Brent was instrumental in assisting the schools district in locating a site in West Richland for the new Leona Libby Middle School, which opened this year.
Brent is a committed community leader who is carefully managing the growth in West Richland. I am pleased to work with him to serve all of West Richland.
Please cast your vote for Brent for mayor.
Rick Donahoe, Richland
