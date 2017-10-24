Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gerry a key cog in growth of W. Richland

October 24, 2017 4:13 PM

West Richland voters should cast their ballot to re-elect Brent Gerry for mayor. I have had the privilege of working with Brent for many years.

I am a member of the Richland School Board, and we had been looking for property for a fourth middle school for many years. Brent was instrumental in assisting the schools district in locating a site in West Richland for the new Leona Libby Middle School, which opened this year.

Brent is a committed community leader who is carefully managing the growth in West Richland. I am pleased to work with him to serve all of West Richland.

Please cast your vote for Brent for mayor.

Rick Donahoe, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

    Author Matt McElligott, hosts a comic jam to teach students at Sage Crest Elementary School about story structure.

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 0:57

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft
Porter's Real Barbecue adding Kennewick location 1:09

Porter's Real Barbecue adding Kennewick location
Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War 4:09

Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War

View More Video