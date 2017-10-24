Letter: Pasco headed in right direction under Francik

After attending the League of Women Voters forum in Pasco and reading the literature of both candidates running for Pasco City Council District 5, I am voting for Rebecca Francik.
Rebecca Francik has used her leadership position to reduce the crime rate 83 percent since she took office. She has worked with other public agencies such as the Franklin PUD, the Port of Pasco, and the Pasco School District to bring new family-wage industries to town. Pasco’s median household income has increased 12.7 percent since 2012. Pasco’s debt has declined, and our city portion of the property tax — over $2.60/thousand in 1996 — has been reduced to $1.79/thousand in 2017.
Francik also attends many community events. She listens to citizens attending those events, and she always makes me feel included. Her opponent says “it is time for a change.” Why? What part of declining crime, declining debt and increasing job opportunities and income would I want to change? I like the direction Pasco is going. See RebeccaFrancik.com. I hope you join me in voting for Rebecca Francik.
Jeffrey Robinson, Pasco
Comments