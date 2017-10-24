Letter: McKay has integrity, business acumen to help Kennewick

My wife and I have known Bill McKay personally and professionally for more than 10 years. During the time we have known him, he has proven that he is a man of great integrity. Bill and his wife, Cindy, have raised four charming children, and we have had the privilege of getting to know all of them personally.
As a business owner, commercial developer, accountant and banker, Bill understands the intricacies of business. His stance on managing growth through budgeting and prioritizing rather than taxation resonates with small business owners such as ourselves.
We are proud to support Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council and know that he would be a great asset to our community. We ask that you consider voting for him as well.
Jeff and Lisa Fairchild, Kennewick, Owners – Fairchild Cinemas
