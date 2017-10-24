Letters to the Editor

Letter: Senate should be get back to real health care reform

October 24, 2017 4:12 PM

I want to thank Sens. Patty Murray (D) and Lamar Alexander (R) for their courageous bipartisan efforts to fix the ACA and create affordable health care for all Americans, at least until their efforts were overcome by the odious Graham-Cassidy bill, which failed for the 63rd time.

I sincerely hope they can now get back to doing what should be done, in spite of the continuing efforts of the White House to sabotage the ACA and slow or block access for those who rightfully qualify for this health insurance.

The Republican party is not working to find a viable fix or reasonable replacement that would serve the best interests of their constituents but continues to obfuscate and confuse while spending their time trying to take money from the bottom 20 percent of taxpayers to give tax breaks to the top 0.1 percent. I truly hope their constituents join me in holding them accountable in the future. They failed with repeal-and-replace as the electorate made its wishes known, and now they are trying to end run with the same flawed and disingenuous approach to the budget process.

Stan Moon, Richland

