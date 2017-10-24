Letters to the Editor

Letter: CMS needs to protect Medicare home health care

October 24, 2017 4:12 PM

A recent proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) could jeopardize seniors’ access to quality home health.

Known as the Home Health Groupings Model (HHGM), the proposal would dramatically change the way Medicare pays for home health. As a result, many providers — especially rural ones — would be left struggling to adapt to new regulations due to increased administrative burdens and further cuts.

Furthermore, CMS neglected to consult the home health community.

It doesn’t have to be this way. CMS can and should take the time to work with stakeholders to create policies that ensure Medicare home health beneficiaries can continue to access care. I’m calling on our representatives in Congress to urge CMS to withdraw the proposed HHGM and work with the home health community to fix the proposed payment model.

Ryan Murphy, Kennewick

