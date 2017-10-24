Letter: Link tax part of regressive system that hurts the poor

I am not arguing about The Link project, I am arguing against the mechanism for achieving these projects.
Sales tax is a regressive taxation system. It places a greater burden on the poor, elderly and others on fixed income. Our poor pay 17 percent of their income to sales tax. Medium income earners pay 10 percent. And the top 1 percent of wage earners pay less than 3 percent. Stop using the sales tax for what appears to be elitist projects. Most low- and middle-wage earners won’t be using these projects, yet they bear the greater burden.
The McClatchy news agency (aka Tri-City Herald) has a motto: “At the heart of what matters in every community we serve.” Apparently the low- and middle-income earners in the community are not in their hearts, nor do they matter. The TCH editorial board was made aware of this burden at the editorial meeting Sept 6. In their Sept. 9 editorial, “Missing Link? Battle lines drawn over controversial Kennewick project”, they failed to share this burden with the readers.
To the editorial board and those who support this sales tax increase, shame be upon you.
Vincent Rundhaug (business owner), Kennewick
