Letter: 6 tips to better cyber security

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and as Columbia Basin College’s Director of Cybersecurity, I wanted to share six tips to help people in the Tri-Cities stay cyber secure:
Create strong passwords. In fact, instead of a password, create a passphrase. For example, if you are a pie lover, your passphrase could be Ilovechocolatepie.
Enable stronger authentication. Stronger authentication (also known as two-factor or multi-factor authentication) adds an extra layer of security beyond using a password to access your accounts. To learn more, visit www.lockdownyourlogin.com.
Think before you connect. Many fake networks have seemingly legitimate names.
Protect your money and your information. Do not conduct sensitive activities, such as online shopping and banking, using a public wireless network or a public computer.
Turn off your Bluetooth when not in use.
Keep your software updated.
When it comes to fraud, vigilance is our No. 1 weapon. You have the power to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams. Please share this alert with friends and family and keep an eye out for CBC’s Cyber Security events!
Professor Matt Boehnke, Kennewick
Comments