Letter: Society has lost its way

I get the feeling that our society is going in the wrong direction in the name of faulty personal freedoms. Further, it seems that the foxes are given much free reign.
Schools forget to teach the great leaders in favor of power brokers (self worshipers). These usually did little to make our country great.
TV, new media, etc., are often controlled by a group willing to lie about politics, etc., thereby giving an advantage to bad government. It doesn’t take a very skilled person or group to forget truth exchanged for schemes.
The rule with politicians seems to be 1) Above all, get re-elected even if doing wrong, and 2) Make sure to become well off and conceal who and how you used your friends, and then consider public problems using the hefty staff.
I wonder if these policies might be illegal and inverted (better stopped). We may be promoting urban gangs, bad politicians and non-democracy.
James C. Langford, Richland
