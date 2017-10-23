Letter: Gerry has been key part of W. Richland’s growth

I’ve been in West Richland for many years, and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen the kind of excitement and enthusiasm about our city as I’ve noticed recently.
I attribute a lot of that positive energy to Mayor Brent Gerry.
There has been construction for new projects other than just homes in West Richland for the first time in many years. Speaking of homes, we’ve got a lot more of them than in the past, but the new residents have arrived to find the required infrastructure already in place.
Even with all of those improvements, our taxes to pay for them have stayed pretty flat. We have more cops on the street than ever before, and our city has been named one of the best in Washington to raise a family.
Mayor Gerry is a businessman. He knows how to manage people and money, and that’s how he has managed West Richland.
That model is clearly working, and I am excited to see what Brent can do in the next four years.
Re-elect Brent Gerry in West Richland.
Lewis Wendland, West Richland
Comments