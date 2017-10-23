Letters to the Editor

Letter: Just say ‘no’ to Link, corporate welfare

October 23, 2017 4:29 PM

This is a reminder to all voters, to vote “no” again on funding The Link, which is a private business interest funded with taxpayer money.

We do not need a better explanation of it, because we know that it is a corporate-welfare scheme that will profit only its promoters and lay the bill onto the lap of the taxpayers for decades.

Do not lose sight of the fact that the promoters are spending thousands of dollars to send us promotional brochures via the mail and other means.

Why would they do this unless they would profit many times their promotional investment to pass The Link.

Do not be deceived, vote “no” on The Link, and let’s not permit a few profiteers to attempt to deceive us again for the third time.

R. Leo Guillen, Kennewick

