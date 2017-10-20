Letter: Is anyone selling common courtesy on craigslist?

When did common courtesy go out the window in our daily interactions?
The three times I have made appointments with a set time and meeting place to test drive used cars being sold on craigslist, each time the seller fails to meet me (the potential buyer).
The first seller didn’t show and wouldn’t respond to my phone call or subsequent texts to see what the hold up was. The second seller sold the vehicle as I was in transit to her home after I had literally just spoken on the phone with her to confirm that it was still OK to come and test drive it/see it.
Then, another seller texts me and says he has an inconvenience and won’t make it. That’s all he said. Thirty minutes before the appointment and he knew I was coming from a bit of a distance (20-plus miles).
Maybe I’m just unlucky, but when did self-serving behavior become the norm?
For me, the decline in moral values and ideals we see in society today isn’t so shocking when human beings can’t even have a little common courtesy in daily interactions with their fellow man.
Kate Moore, Eltopia
