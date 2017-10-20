Letter: Get the real truth, and re-elect Gerry for mayor

I don’t mean to be disrespectful with this letter, but I am disappointed with the actions of people who are trying to vote out Mayor Brent Gerry and other West Richland elected leaders. I pay attention to what is happening at city hall and try to attend council meetings or watch them on television.
When I saw signs for some website that West Richland voters were told to visit to learn about the candidates, I was shocked by what I read. It wasn’t what I saw taking place at council meetings. That website claims the city is spending money frivolously and leaders don’t listen to residents; and has rumors about the city going bankrupt, and statements about plans to remove city parks.
I was so angry after viewing that website that I started researching, spending considerable time reading council minutes, reaching out to people at city hall, and speaking to Mayor Gerry. I asked my neighbors if they had seen or heard about these things happening in our town.
Frankly, that website is inaccurate garbage. Candidates encouraging you to visit the website are either uninformed or can’t be trusted. Either way, I don’t want them running my city.
Retain Brent Gerry in West Richland.
Mark Hannaman, West Richland
