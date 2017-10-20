Letter: Many reasons to vote against Link

I am voting “no” on The Link for many reasons.
The sales tax seems to be in perpetuity for any number of bonds. Kennewick residents, as owners, will be responsible for any overruns or additional expenses with no voting approval required. Not all people pay sales tax when shopping in Kennewick, i.e. Oregon shoppers. Those who use and stand to profit from the facility should be the payers. The theater itself seems too small for the population base of the Tri City region.The most outspoken supporters of the project, Mr. Mansberger (WSU professor) and Ms. Johnson (Columbia Center Mall Manager), don’t even live in Kennewick and therefore have no financial liability.
While I agree that a performing arts center, similar to what Spokane offers, would be an asset to the area, the current proposal should not be acceptable to the real owners, the citizens of Kennewick, for the reasons stated above. When all four cities and both counties bond together to develop a Tri-Cities facility — supported financially by all “owners” — then and only then will support be justified.
Remember, even though you may never use the facility, you will be paying for it.
Linnea E. Williams, Kennewick
