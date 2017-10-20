Letter: Williams’ ability to work with others key for Richland

I know Rhoda Williams from business and the Richland Toastmasters Club. I am impressed with Rhoda’s commitment to improving her already-significant communication and leadership skills and active participation in meetings to provide constructive feedback to other members to help them achieve their goals.
She understands the concept of collaboration to resolve conflicts and differences on issues. Rather than focus on compromise, where everyone loses a little, she works to reach the “Third Right Answer.” Seeking to understand the merits of other proposals and their limitations, she works to develop a solution that includes the best features and mitigate the limitations of each. In this way, everyone in the group owns the new solution and works hard to achieve success.
She avoids the personal conflicts and animosity that I see result from “startlingly frank comments in public forums.” After 30 years in the Navy and 15 at Hanford building leaders and teams to accomplish significant results, I know a good leader when I see one. I highly recommend a vote for Rhoda Williams for Richland City Council as one who will confront issues without antagonizing the people who will have to implement or live with the solution.
Edward Schwier, Richland
