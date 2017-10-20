Letters to the Editor

Letter: Marijuana issue means vote for Milne

October 20, 2017 5:12 PM

We don’t need marijuana stores in Pasco, and Rebecca Francik being a librarian in the Pasco School District and a member of the Pasco City Council needs to be voted out. She is the only member of the council that voted in favor of marijuana to be sold in Pasco, even though the community voted against it.

My wife Marty and I will vote for David Milne this year and ask all our Christian friends, parents of children and business owners that live in District 5 to vote for David Milne. He said at the community forum he was against marijuana stores in Pasco, and he has won our vote. Rebecca is a librarian and is in favor of marijuana; we cannot give her another chance to get other council members in favor of having marijuana near our businesses, children or family.

Vote for David Milne, a small business owner in downtown Pasco and an honest, hardworking family man and good member of this community of Pasco. I ask our neighbors and anyone that has voted for Rebecca in the years past to vote for David Milne in District 5.

David Cortinas, Pasco

