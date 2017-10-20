Letters to the Editor

Letter: No, I do not want The Link

October 20, 2017 5:12 PM

Regarding The Link Proposition 17-4: No, I do not want to pay for your Performing Arts Theatre. No, I do not want to pay for youth sports in which only a select few would participate.

No, I do not want to pay for a convention center that only benefits meaningless talking heads. And “no” to the assertion that this proposition would benefit the community. It benefits hotels and restaurants, but it does nothing for the working stiffs of the world.

The additional taxes being imposed on the citizenry for special interest actions have to end. Special interest groups need to pay for their own venues of entertainment. Vote “no” on Proposition 17-4.

Dave Lee, Kennewick

