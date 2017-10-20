Letters to the Editor

Letter: Diversity, caring are why Maloney is right for Pasco

October 20, 2017 4:54 PM

I am proud to support Craig Maloney in his bid for Pasco City Council.

Craig brings an interest in our multicultural community, and a desire to better represent all members of our community through the formation of a Diversity Commission. He believes like I do that we need to embrace Pasco’s diversity as our greatest strength, and ensure all members of our community — regardless of race, income or citizenship — receive fair treatment under the law. Craig supports the improvements the Pasco Police Department has made in partnership with the Latino community, and he wants to continue the progress.

Craig made his goal of visiting every voting house in his district and, most importantly, listening to what they have to say. I witnessed how his constituents were glad to have a candidate knock on their door for the first time and has listened to the concerns of District 6. Now he is even better equipped to make Pasco a better city.

Please join me in supporting Craig Maloney for Pasco City Council District 6.

Ana Ruiz Peralta, Pasco

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pasco welcomes a new tree

    A Sequoia tree can now be seen in Volunteer Park in Pasco. It will be the official tree that will be decorated for the holidays.

Pasco welcomes a new tree

Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:31

Pasco welcomes a new tree
Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville 0:45

Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville
The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense 2:24

The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense

View More Video