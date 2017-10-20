Letter: Diversity, caring are why Maloney is right for Pasco

I am proud to support Craig Maloney in his bid for Pasco City Council.
Craig brings an interest in our multicultural community, and a desire to better represent all members of our community through the formation of a Diversity Commission. He believes like I do that we need to embrace Pasco’s diversity as our greatest strength, and ensure all members of our community — regardless of race, income or citizenship — receive fair treatment under the law. Craig supports the improvements the Pasco Police Department has made in partnership with the Latino community, and he wants to continue the progress.
Craig made his goal of visiting every voting house in his district and, most importantly, listening to what they have to say. I witnessed how his constituents were glad to have a candidate knock on their door for the first time and has listened to the concerns of District 6. Now he is even better equipped to make Pasco a better city.
Please join me in supporting Craig Maloney for Pasco City Council District 6.
Ana Ruiz Peralta, Pasco
