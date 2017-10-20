Letter: Novakovich has proven effective for port commission

I recommend Skip Novakovich for Port of Kennewick commissioner.
Novakovich “exemplifies the true spirit of the Tri-Citian of the Year Award,” according to the nomination letter for Tri-Citian of the Year 2011. He is recognized as someone who models “service above self.” He has worked in opening transitional housing for veterans in Kennewick as an example of how he has helped address unfilled community needs.
A retired Army lieutenant colonel, Skip has given his time to more than 26 local committees and groups, including the Benton-Franklin Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, Columbia Basin Badger Club and the Washington State University Tri-Cities’ Signature 2020/Destination 5000 committee.
His past awards include 1999 Kennewick Man of the Year, Outstanding Partner of the Year with the Kennewick School District, Everyday Hero Award from Kiwanis, Kennewick’s Leadership Award for the Bridge-to-Bridge/River-to-Railroad project, and Lifetime Volunteer Award for First Night International.
During his service, the Port of Kennewick Board of Commissioners has been recognized as an organization that’s moving forward — rejuvenating the long-embattled Vista Field, changing the look of the Kennewick waterfront, revitalizing Columbia Drive and Clover Island.
He is committed to keeping Kennewick strong and viable.
Skip can see the vision and make it happen.
Randy Taylor, Prosser
