Letters to the Editor

Letter: Brink’s clarity needed on W. Richland council

October 20, 2017 4:52 PM

I have known Fred Brink and his family for many years, and I am proud to recommend him for Position 6 on the West Richland City Council.

Fred’s leadership on the West Richland Planning Commission and his volunteer service in other local organizations throughout Benton County has shown he will listen to our concerns and help find solutions to the challenges facing West Richland. Further, Fred’s clear position on key issues is refreshing — it is not often this quality is seen in an elected official.

Please join me in electing Fred Brink to West Richland City Council. Our city needs him.

Lindsey Schifferl, West Richland

