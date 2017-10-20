Letter: Pasco school bond a burden on fixed incomes

The proposed Pasco School District bond will increase my existing property taxes $204.77 annually. The required state school tax will increase my property taxes $519.33 per year. Total 2018 increase of $724.10!
In five years, the state school tax (HB 2242) almost doubles, from $1.89 to 3.60 per $1,000.
Living on a fixed retiree’s income and no cost of living raise for several years is difficult. Our cost of living has increased and our fixed income is sinking. Think about the increases in electricity, water, gas, groceries, medications and other required city service rates. We would need to make life altering choices, i.e. groceries, medication, electricity or increased taxes.
Pasco School District needs to consider saving money versus asking the residents of the highest taxed school district in our state to give more money. Have they considered increasing new construction impact fees, double shifting students, year-round school or proposing a moratorium on growth?
Our state legislature is revisiting HB 2242 in January and may increase the state school tax even more.
This bond is too much too soon. Think twice, be rational and please vote “no” on Proposition 1.
Eileen Crawford, Pasco
