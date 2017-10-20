Letters to the Editor

Letter: All signs point to McKay for Kennewick council

October 20, 2017 4:52 PM

I own BMB Development and keep hearing from Christy Watts’s supporters that her opponent, Bill McKay, keeps taking down her signs. Well let us clear this matter up. I exercised my right as property owner and took down the signs that she put on my property without my permission. Bill McKay did not take them down or ask me to take them down.

Bill asked to place a sign on my property. During that visit, we were able to ask him his position on several issues. He is straight forward and a constitutional conservative candidate for Kennewick City Council. I offered Bill several other properties I own to place his signs. It seemed when he would place a sign, Christy Watts would place a sign right next to his without asking permission, so I would take them down. From her actions, I determine that she does not respect property rights. You will notice Bill’s signs are mostly on private property and he has asked for permission to place his signs on my property.

We have found Bill to be honest and he is a successful, fiscally conservative business owner who will apply those qualities to the city council.

Brad Beauchamp, BMB Development, Kennewick

