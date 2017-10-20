Letters to the Editor

Letter: Richland council voted on $20 tabs, so let’s vote them out

October 20, 2017 4:51 PM

As promised, these are the names of the Richland City Council incumbents up for election who voted yes to a new tax of $20 per vehicle in January. The council voted 7-0 for it, without a vote of the people. So now it’s our turn to vote. Let’s vote them out!

Their names are: Bob Thompson, Dori Luzzo Gilmour and Sandra Kent. All voted yes. So let’s not miss our chance to replace them with new ones. There is always a better way, give the new ones a chance to replace it.

Philip “Rick” Riccobuono, Richland

