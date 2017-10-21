Letter best: NFL players should first clean up their own mess

As someone who has been around for a long time, I would like to express my discontent with the current situation involving our sports “heros”.
As a young man, I witnessed our esteemed military coming home from a war overseas that was not popular — are any of them? They were spit on, cursed at, had things thrown at them, and in general, made to feel despicable, when in fact they were not! I saw the flag being burned and desecrated on too many occasions.
Now I watch what to me is more of the nasty behavior from the ’60s returning, I feel like enough is enough. I am no longer going to watch or support in any way these disrespectful actions! Seriously, if they want to improve the world we live in, let them start in their own locker rooms. Lets see them refuse to play with those who beat up their girlfriends and wives, for example, or who drive drunk. There are a number of real issues that they can affect off the field: literacy, mentors, etc. So few are actually good role models.
I would challenge you to tell me what if anything this disrespect of our country, our military and our flag has done to improve or change anything for the better.
Rob Clarno, Pasco
