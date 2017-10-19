Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link just another white elephant that will cost taxpayers

October 19, 2017 5:39 PM

I see they’ve resurrected The Link in Kennewick. It’s the same white elephant that was proposed years ago, little more than an enclosed walkway with an attached small theater paid for and supported by tax money. Most of these ‘white elephants’ like the Convention Center, TRAC, Toyota, Carousel, Reach, etc., have to be supported by taxpayers and the chronic call for volunteers.

It’s the business community that feeds off of these attractions and clearly benefits the most from these white elephants. Even when venues lose money, as they typically do, and become a burden to taxpayers, businesses magically move in all around them to exploit the folks that are attracted. And the argument that it brings jobs to the area may be true if you welcome part-time, minimum-wage, no-benefit jobs.

Don’t be fooled. Let the folks that benefit the most from these white elephants pay for them. Let the business community and tourist interests float bonds among themselves to build it and subsidize the operating costs. Leave the taxpayers out of it. This argument that sales tax will pay for everything is unrealistic, particularly operating costs. These same arguments are always dragged out and end up with a call for volunteers.

Phil Church, West Richland

