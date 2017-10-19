Letters to the Editor

Letter: Term limits only way to drain the swamp

October 19, 2017 5:39 PM

You good people of the United States will never drain the swamp that we call government unless you get backbone enough to vote out all the career politicians from every state and start over.

No matter who you vote into office, the career guys are who run the country; that is why nothing ever changes. You can’t expect a different result when you keep doing the same thing over and over again. Our forefathers never intended for government to be a career job. Congress and Senate both should have term limits, just like the president.

And the only way we are going to be successful is to be united, because divided we will fall.

Stop voting party and vote for the person who is running, and we’ll uphold the constitution of these United States.

Carol Christensen, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes

    Fire inspector Brian Ellis of the Kennewick Fire Department shares preliminary information about an early morning fire that damaged to homes in the 1700 block of South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Four residents and five dogs escaped to safety.

Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes

Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes 0:36

Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes
Gesa Credit Union, 2nd Harvest host mobile food banks 0:50

Gesa Credit Union, 2nd Harvest host mobile food banks
Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out 0:40

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out

View More Video