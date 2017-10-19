Letter: Term limits only way to drain the swamp

You good people of the United States will never drain the swamp that we call government unless you get backbone enough to vote out all the career politicians from every state and start over.
No matter who you vote into office, the career guys are who run the country; that is why nothing ever changes. You can’t expect a different result when you keep doing the same thing over and over again. Our forefathers never intended for government to be a career job. Congress and Senate both should have term limits, just like the president.
And the only way we are going to be successful is to be united, because divided we will fall.
Stop voting party and vote for the person who is running, and we’ll uphold the constitution of these United States.
Carol Christensen, Kennewick
Comments