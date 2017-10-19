Letter: We can’t blame global warming for natural disasters

Predictably, human caused climate change adherents are blaming the recent spate of floods, fires and hurricanes on the increased use of fossil fuels. Natural disasters have been a fact of life throughout recorded history, as has naturally occurring climate variations.
Using such scare tactics to push a flawed political agenda based entirely on computer driven modeling and opinions is a devious and degenerate way to obfuscate an already distorted controversy, and to frighten humanity into a degraded lifestyle is an insult to those harmed by such disasters.
If human caused climate change is to blame for such calamities, please connect and prove the following events that occurred within Washington State were a result of a “global warming crisis”:
The great Conconully flood of 1894, caused by a huge thunderstorm.
The Yacolt Forest fire, and others started in 1902, consuming over 700,000 acres.
The extreme weather and heavy snows of 1910, which contributed to the Wellington Railway disaster.
The great Western Washington windstorm of 1921, the most intense windstorm in recorded Washington history.
The Columbus Day storm of 1962, destroying over 50,000 homes along the path of the storm.
The Tyee Creek fire of 1994, incinerating over 135,000 acres.
The Thirtymile fire of 2001, north of Winthrop, killing four firefighters.
Walt Meglasson, Benton City
