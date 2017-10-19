Letters to the Editor

Letter: Francik a proven leader on Pasco council

October 19, 2017 5:38 PM

We are very fortunate in Pasco to have Rebecca Francik as our representative. Rebecca is a thoughtful visionary who does her homework before making decisions.

Pasco is one of the fastest growing towns in Washington, thanks in a large part to the hard work and dedication of Francik. Rebecca has the experience we need to continue making Pasco a star in our state. She has the knowledge of infrastructure and knows the planning needed to help us move forward.

Rebecca is a dedicated member of our Pasco community. Her devotion to Pasco is apparent as you watch her interact with the citizens, her fellow council members and even those persons with opposing viewpoints. She is always friendly, open minded and willing to listen.

Please join me in voting Francik for Pasco City Council, Position 5.

Elaine Banks, Pasco

