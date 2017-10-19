Letters to the Editor

Letter: A few fixes over Flat Top Park zoning

October 19, 2017 5:38 PM

I would like to correct some factual errors from Dan Richey’s letter published Oct. 18.

Mr. Richey stated that the council passed a Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Update designating Flat Top Park for “commercial general land use.” This is incorrect per the meeting minutes available on the City of West Richland website.

There were several public comments against this designation, and the council amended the plan to designate the park area as low density residential. It should also be noted that there is no park designation available in the comprehensive plan, and all land use designations can be zoned for parks. The comprehensive plan update had no effect on the parks current zoning as City Parks District.

T. Janson Sloughter, West Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense

    The Chiawana Riverhawks will always identify as a smash mouth offense, but they've been able to keep opposing defenses off balance because of the development of first-year quarterback Enoch Vargas and the emergence of several dangerous pass catchers, like senior Daylen Storaci. The Riverhawks face the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Richland Bombers at 7 p.m. Friday at Fran Rish Stadium.

The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense

The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense 2:24

The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense
Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes 0:36

Watch: Investigation into blaze damaging 2 Kennewick homes
Gesa Credit Union, 2nd Harvest host mobile food banks 0:50

Gesa Credit Union, 2nd Harvest host mobile food banks

View More Video