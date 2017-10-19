Letter: A few fixes over Flat Top Park zoning

I would like to correct some factual errors from Dan Richey’s letter published Oct. 18.
Mr. Richey stated that the council passed a Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Update designating Flat Top Park for “commercial general land use.” This is incorrect per the meeting minutes available on the City of West Richland website.
There were several public comments against this designation, and the council amended the plan to designate the park area as low density residential. It should also be noted that there is no park designation available in the comprehensive plan, and all land use designations can be zoned for parks. The comprehensive plan update had no effect on the parks current zoning as City Parks District.
T. Janson Sloughter, West Richland
