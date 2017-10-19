Letter: A few fixes over Flat Top Park zoning

The evolution of Enoch Vargas and the Chiawana offense

The Chiawana Riverhawks will always identify as a smash mouth offense, but they've been able to keep opposing defenses off balance because of the development of first-year quarterback Enoch Vargas and the emergence of several dangerous pass catchers, like senior Daylen Storaci. The Riverhawks face the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Richland Bombers at 7 p.m. Friday at Fran Rish Stadium.