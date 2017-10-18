Letters to the Editor

Letter: McKay’s business acumen key for Kennewick council

October 18, 2017 1:48 PM

I am supporting Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council Position 4.

Bill McKay built and owns 27th Ave. Self-Storage, a small business in the city of Kennewick. I have leased a large unit from him for several years. During that time I have gotten to know Bill. He has always been fair and honest with me. The facility is always clean, secure and one of the nicest looking storage properties in the Tri-Cities. He knows how and what it takes to run a business and from his experience as a commercial loan officer, understands what others need to be successful.

With Bill on the city council, his business experience is something that we will all benefit from. He knows that business expansion is the backbone for the growth in any community. He understands it isn’t government that creates growth, but it is entrepreneurs not constrained by inappropriate government regulation that makes growth happen. Please join me in voting for Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council.

Gary Long, Kennewick

