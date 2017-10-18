Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lattin the leader sheriff’s office needs

October 18, 2017 1:48 PM

I am writing in support of Ken Lattin, the next Benton County Sheriff.

I have known Ken for 27 years. Ken is a man of faith and a family man. He has a love for law enforcement, our community and our country. One of Ken’s strongest traits is his ability to remain calm in any situation. His calm and cool demeanor allows him to approach even the most tense situation with ease.

I have observed Ken professionally as a DARE officer, traffic officer, patrol officer, Explorer adviser and sergeant/supervisor. I have observed Ken personally at church, playing softball, helping friends and as a husband and father. Ken’s decades of experience in law enforcement and living in the Tri-Cities will enable him to be the kind of sheriff we want for Benton County. Ken is trustworthy, fair, caring and ready to serve our community.

Vote Ken Lattin for sheriff.

Chad Littrell, Kennewick

