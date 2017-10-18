Letter: Becker ‘disgraced himself’ with council outburst

At the Oct. 3 Richland City Council meeting, Lloyd Becker, candidate for council, showed himself to be totally unfit for office by delivering a personal attack on Dori Luzzo Gilmour and on council itself.
Luzzo Gilmour has acknowledged that she and her family had financial difficulties in the past and publicly addressed the issue of her taxes. Becker went further by questioning aspects of her financial reporting in a setting that gave him maximum exposure for his insinuations, but which did not allow her to respond to his accusations. If Becker has concerns about the accuracy of her public disclosure forms, he should go to the State Public Disclosure Commission, which deals with these matters in an impartial way.
Becker disgraced himself by using the public comment period for ad hominem attacks. If this is how he approaches council business, one can only hope that he will be unsuccessful against Councilwoman Kent.
I heard nothing tonight to change my support for Luzzo Gilmore. Over the past two years, she has worked hard at the job, engaging with the public at every opportunity. Her support for protection of Columbia Park South is exemplary. I urge you to vote for her in November’s election.
Nancy Doran, Richland
